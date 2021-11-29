Funding awarded for outdoor adventure projects in Carlow

Funding of €426,600 to develop outdoor adventure projects in Carlow has been announced today by Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys.

The major investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will see the development of natural amenities and support outdoor pursuits such as hiking, mountaineering, kayaking, swimming and cycling.

The sum of €426,600 has been awarded for the following projects:

· Clashganny Lock and the River Barrow – €180,000 for amenity improvements and the completion of a looped walk to and from Clashganny Viewing Point.

· Borris Village Link - €246,600 for the installation of a safe, fit for purpose dedicated walkway from the Factory Cross to the River Barrow at Ballytiglea Bridge, a key access point for both the Barrow Way and the South Leinster Way.

Fine Gael TD for Carlow Kilkenny John Paul Phelan welcomed the announcement saying the investment will support rural economies and make rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism:

“The projects in Kilkenny and Carlow that we are investing in today will benefit people of all ages and abilities for generations to come.

“This unprecedented investment will also help further our ambition to support our rural economies and make rural Ireland a destination of choice for adventure tourism. Outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years.

"Through this Fund, we are developing and enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural communities so more and more people can access and enjoy them.”