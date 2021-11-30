Death notices and funeral arrangements for Carlow - November 30, 2021

The late Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling) of 2 Castle Hill, Coon, Kilkenny / Carlow



Suddenly at her home on November 27, 2021.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Daryll and Brandon, brothers and sisters, Brandon's partner Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing on Tuesday November 30 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, Coon. Requiem Mass on Wednesday December 1 at 10am followed by removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Funeral Service at 1pm.

The service may be viewed on the following link -

https://bit.ly/3p71EBz

The late James (Jim) Gallagher

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Gallagher of Carlow Town, Carlow / Dungloe, Donegal.

November 29, 2021. Peacefully in the gentle loving care of Hillview Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Sheila, Fiona, Niamh and Áine and adored grandad of Euan, Aisling, Brian, Laura, Eva and Harry.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Marie and Riona, sons-in-law Hamish, Brian and Nathan, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, former Garda Colleagues, neighbours in Green Road, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers John and Hugo.

May Jim Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, on Wednesday evening from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Delta Centre, Carlow.

Jim’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Cathy Farrell

The death has occurred of Cathy Farrell of Carlow Town, Carlow.



November 29, 2021. Peacefully at home.

Beloved eldest daughter of Michael and Catherine and much loved sister of Alicia, Brenda, Anna, Stephen, David, Frank, Mary Clare, Sarah, Belinda, Teresa and the late Michael who died February 17th 2021.

Very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, her siblings partners, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. After Mass, Cathy, along with Michael’s Ashes, will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.