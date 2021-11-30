Search

30 Nov 2021

Death notices and funeral arrangements for Carlow - November 30, 2021

Death Notices for Carlow - November 30, 2021

Death Notices for Carlow - November 30, 2021

Reporter:

Reporter

The late Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling) of 2 Castle Hill, Coon, Kilkenny / Carlow

Suddenly at her home on November 27, 2021.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Daryll and Brandon, brothers and sisters, Brandon's partner Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing on Tuesday November 30 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, Coon. Requiem Mass on Wednesday December 1 at 10am followed by removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Funeral Service at 1pm.

The service may be viewed on the following link -

https://bit.ly/3p71EBz

The late James (Jim) Gallagher

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Gallagher of Carlow Town, Carlow / Dungloe, Donegal.

November 29, 2021. Peacefully in the gentle loving care of Hillview Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Sheila, Fiona, Niamh and Áine and adored grandad of Euan, Aisling, Brian, Laura, Eva and Harry.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Marie and Riona, sons-in-law Hamish, Brian and Nathan, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, former Garda Colleagues, neighbours in Green Road, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers John and Hugo.

May Jim Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, on Wednesday evening from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Delta Centre, Carlow.

Jim’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Cathy Farrell

The death has occurred of Cathy Farrell of Carlow Town, Carlow.

November 29, 2021. Peacefully at home.

Beloved eldest daughter of Michael and Catherine and much loved sister of Alicia, Brenda, Anna, Stephen, David, Frank, Mary Clare, Sarah, Belinda, Teresa and the late Michael who died February 17th 2021.

Very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, her siblings partners, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. After Mass, Cathy, along with Michael’s Ashes, will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

'Much needed reform' - National Women's Council calls on Government to deliver systematic change

'Everyone should have access' - Half a million C-19 vaccines sent from Ireland to Nigeria

'Extremely stressful for them' - Ombudsman for Children calls for proportionate restrictions

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media