03 Dec 2021

Rain hail and shine forecast for weekend but is another storm on the way?

Today will start off mainly dry but will quickly turn cloudier throughout the morning with some patchy rain and drizzle developing in the afternoon turning to scattered showers by the evening with highest temperatures between 6 to 8 degrees with some light breezes.

Tonight will see a mix of scattered showers with some clear spells to start with a slight chance of hail in some areas.

However, it will gradually turn drier as showers will become more isolated overnight with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Saturday will be cold and blustery with some scattered heavy showers, with the possibility of hail and even some isolated thunderstorms with highest temperatures between four to six degrees.

Sunday will be largely dry and bright with long spells of sunshine with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Cloud will then thicken into Sunday evening with widespread rain overnight. Lowest temperatures of -2 to 3 degrees occurring late in the evening or early in the night.

Carlow weather man Alan O'Reilly today posted a sinister looking weather map which looks like a possible storm could be coming our way early next week.

O'Reilly took to twitter to post the picture along with the caption "I don't think I'll reassemble the trampoline this weekend".

After storm Arwen wreaked havoc through the UK and Ireland last week, lets hope this one won't leave a trace. 

