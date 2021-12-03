Carlow County Council issues weather warning

Advisory will be updated on Saturday while warnings will likely be issued on Sunday.
Carlow County Council have issued a moderate advisory warning for Carlow following an alert message from Met Éireann.
The warning is in place as a storm depression will approach Ireland on Tuesday December 7 which will see a spell of wet and very windy weather expected to impact the country with potential impacts including travel disruption and coastal flooding.
The depression is expected to move slowly eastwards over or near Ireland overnight Tuesday and during Wednesday as it starts to fill and weaken and will likely track eastwards away from Ireland overnight pulling in a cold polar airmass in its wake.
This advisory will be updated on Saturday while warnings will likely be issued on Sunday.
For latest advisories and warnings see: https://www.met.ie/warnings/today
