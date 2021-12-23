Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday December 23, 2021

The late Edward (Ted) Rookard

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) Rookard 14 Inchapooka, Ballymurphy, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.

Ted passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his son Alan, his daughter Mary, grandchildren Sinéad, Hannah and Lucy, daughter in law Mary, son in law Grant, his sister Teresa, his brother Johnny, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a strictly private wake will be held for Ted. Removal from Inchapooka, Ballymurphy, to the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, will take place at 11am on Thursday morning for 11.30 Requiem Mass. Mass may be viewed online via the Borris parish webcam.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's cemetery, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh.

The funeral cortége will travel to the graveyard via High Street, Graignamanagh on the way to St. Michael's Cemetery.

May Ted's soul Rest in Peace.

The late Paddy Kehoe

The death has occurred of Paddy Kehoe of Springhill, Carlow / Laois.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 22, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Sinead and adored father of Danny and Jack.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends, especially his bros and good friends in the biker community.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Removal from his home, Springhill, (Eircode R93 K5P1) on Sunday (St Stephen’s Day) at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Paddy’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

The late Elizabeth (Lizzie) Gaul

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Gaul Ballymartin, Borris, Carlow.



Passed away, suddenly, in the loving care of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow, Co Carlow, December 22. Predeceased by her parents, siblings Andy, Ned, Kathy, Jim, Molly and Anne.

Deeply regretted by her brother Mickey, sister Chrissie, nieces, nephews, sister in laws, extended family and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday 23. Funeral Mass on Friday 24 at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, followed by burial in Ballinkillen Cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing, avoid hand shaking and adhere to mask wearing protocols in both funeral home and church.

Funeral can be watched on Borriswebcam

