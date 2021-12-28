Walk-in booster appointments available in Carlow today

The booster is available for over 40s and healthcare workers
A walk-in clinic for Covid-19 booster shots is open in Carlow today at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.
The jab is available for Healthcare workers and people aged 40 and over from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.
Boosters for 40 years and older: 9am to 1pm, 2 to 5pm
Healthcare workers: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm
Kilmore Hotel – Cavan
Boosters for 40 years+: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30 to 7.15pm
