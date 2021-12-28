Search

28 Dec 2021

Death notices for Carlow - December 28, 2021

The late Nora Gladney (née Molloy)

The death has occurred of Nora Gladney (née Molloy) of Glynn, St. Mullins, Carlow.

December 22, 2021. Nora, in 93rd year pre-deceased by her husband Jim.

Deeply regretted by loving family Gerry, Michael, Bernadette, Seamus, Kevin, Helen and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday December 28 concluding with a family Rosary at 7pm.

Removal will take place at 10.40am on Wednesday 29 to St. Moling's Church Glynn to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Mullins Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

Click here to view

The late Chris Kelly

The death has occurred of Chris Kelly Carlow Town, Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly, on December 24, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Maura and Christy, adored brother of Ann, Jacinta, Sharon, Adrian, Shane and the late Tony, cherished brother-in-law to James, Leslie, Joy, Anne Marie and Mary, uncle to many and a proud Carlow man.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Chris Rest In Peace

Due to Covid restrictions, it will be a direct family only wake, for the protection of all. Thank you for your understanding in this. The family also wish to thank friends and family for their kind words and support. Removal will be from his home, 19 Oaklawns, Carlow, at 10.45 am on Tuesday, to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Chris Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

