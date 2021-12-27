Don't be alone! Helplines to help you through this Christmas

While Christmas may offer a welcome distraction for many people, for others Christmas is a tough and lonely time of year - especially those living alone or those who are sick or grieving.
This Christmas will also carry much concern and anxiety as the pandemic pushes people further apart.
Always remember though, there is support out there if you need it.
Samaritans
Whatever you are going through, Samaritans can help
Free phone: 116 123
24 hours a day, 365 days a year
ALONE
If you or an older person you know needs support
0818 222 024
8am-8pm
Childline
Talking makes us stronger
Free phone: 1800 66 66 66
Free text: 50101
Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS)
DVAS is offering full phone support service, information and advocacy.
Phone: 071-9141515 Monday to Friday 10am-5pm.
Email support@dvas.ie.
Text 50808
50808 is a free, anonymous, 24/7 messaging service providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support.
Texting 50808 is free on all major networks (Vodafone, Eir, Three, Gomo, Tesco & Virgin). Customers of 48, An Post & Clear Mobile should use 0861800280 - standard SMS charges may apply to the 086 number.
Jigsaw
Mental health support and advice for young people aged 12 to 25
Supports include a live chat, live group chats, and a forum for asking questions.
Irish Hospice Foundation
Bereavement support line
1800 80 70 77
Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm
Women's Aid
Listening. Believing. Supporting
Free phone: 1800 341 900
24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Instant messaging service:
Monday to Friday 10am – 1pm and 7pm to 10pm
Saturday 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 10pm.
Sunday 11am – 1pm and 7pm to 10pm.
Men's Aid Ireland
Supporting men experiencing domestic violence
01 554 3811
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Support for anyone affected by sexual violence, at any time
Free phone: 1800 77 88 88
24 hours a day, 7 days a week
A webchat service is open Monday to Friday, 10am-2pm
Aware
Support for people affected by depression
Free phone: 1800 80 48 48
Monday to Sunday 10am-10pm
Pieta House
For people at risk of suicide and self-harm
Free phone: 1800 247 247
Text HELP to 51444
