Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Sunday January 9, 2022

The late Des Hade

The death has occurred of Des Hade of Tallaght, Dublin / Carlow Town, Carlow.



January 5, 2022. Peacefully, at Tallaght University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Helen and loving dad to Colm and Dave. Des will be dearly missed by his family, brothers Artie and Brendan, sister Barbara, brothers-in-law Eamonn and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Sheila and Marian, nieces Fiona and Louise, nephews, cousins, extended family, his wonderful friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace

Removal on Tuesday afternoon, January 11, to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for Funeral Service at 2pm which may be viewed via the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

The late Tom Looby

The death has occurred of Tom Looby of Marian Ave, Portlaoise, Laois / Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford / Hacketstown, Carlow.



January 7, 2022. On his 90th birthday. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by wife Teresa. Dearly loved father to Caroline, Declan, Regina, and Enda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Lar, daughter in law Aisling, Regina's partner Michael, relatives, cousins and friends.

May he rest in peace

On Tuesday, January 11, removal from his residence to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass.

May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Theresa McDonald (née Daly)

The death has occurred of Theresa McDonald (née Daly) of 8.Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.



January 8, 2022. Peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny (after a short illness) surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Pat, sadly missed by her loving daughter Caroline, sons Patrick, Mark, Darren and Eric, their partners, her sisters and brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Theresa Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm. Reposing at Her Residence on Monday afternoon from 2pm to 9pm.

Removal from Her Residence on Tuesday Morning, arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

The late Joe Gaule

The death has occurred of Joe Gaule of Cloghna, Milford, Carlow.



January 7, 2022. Peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family.

Joe will be dearly missed by his wife Mary, son William, daughter Liz, sister Anne, grandchildren Sophia, Lilly, Ellie, Eli and Joy, son-in-law Macey, daughter-in-law Yunjung, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and his wonderful friends and neighbours.

May Joe's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team and St. Lazerian’s House Bagenalstown.

Funeral Arrangements Later on Rip.ie

The late Elizabeth (Liz) Lacey

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Lacey of Spring Garden Alley, Waterford City, Waterford / Carlow



Sunday January 9, 2022. Predeceased by her daughter Eileen and her partner Mick.

Will be sadly missed by her sons Lar and Jamie, daughter Stephaine, seven grandchildren, partners, brothers Pat and Jim and their families, her loving friend Trisha, Stephaine’s and Lar’s father Larry, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Liz Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday January 11, from 4pm with prayers at 5:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Holy Family Church at 10 am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.