Search

09 Jan 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Mostly dry and bright conditions expected over coming days

CARLOW WEATHER: Mostly dry and bright conditions expected over coming days

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Largely settled spell of weather expected for the coming week with only small amounts of rain or drizzle and high pressure dominating. Temperatures close to normal in general but a little on the cold side in the east. There'll be some frost and fog forming under cloud breaks by night.

A dry and bright start this Sunday morning with spells of sunshine. Some icy patches in parts. Cloud will increase later in the afternoon with outbreaks of patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Research finds public strongly values locally based, small charities like those in Carlow

Tonight will be generally cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 5 degrees occurring early on, with temperatures rising overnight in light southerly winds.

Mild, damp and mostly cloudy expected for Monday with patchy rain and drizzle but good dry periods developing in the morning. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate south to southwesterly winds, veering light westerly in the evening.

Patchy rain will clear southeastwards early on Monday night and it will become mainly dry and cold with clear spells. In light southwest or variable breezes some mist and fog patches will form along with a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Tuesday will be a bright and largely dry day with long spells of sunshine and just a little patchy drizzle along southern coasts and isolated light showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly winds, fresher near to the northwest coast.

Tuesday night will be a dry night with long clear spells, allowing lowest temperatures to fall to between -1 and +3 degrees with frost developing in places in mostly light winds. Some mist and fog patches forming also.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media