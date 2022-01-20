Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday January 17, 2022

The late Brendan O'Brien

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Brien of Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow



The death has occurred of Brendan O'Brien, Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. (Suddenly) at his home. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The late Margaret (Mag) Rudkin (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mag) Rudkin (née O'Neill) of Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow



January 17, 2022. Peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff in St. Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, she was a beautiful kind loving Lady, who will be very sadly missed and always remembered with love by her niece, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in Wells Cemetery Royal Oak.

The Funeral Mass for Margaret can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

The late Bridget (Molly) Graham (née Hogan)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Molly) Graham (née Hogan) of Turra, Ballickmoyler, Laois / Ballickmoyler, Carlow

Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Dan.

Deeply regretted by her loving son William, sister Betty (Hogan), cousins, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday morning, January 21, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard, Laois.

Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

House strictly private.

The late Bill Gahan

The death has occurred of Bill Gahan of 18 Collins Park, Rathvilly, Carlow



January 18, 2022. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of the late Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Ellen, Bridget and Martina, sons-in-law Dermot, Anthony and Carl, grandchildren Elisha, Jack, D.J. and Bríanna, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Bill rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Bill’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

The late Joseph (Joe) Sixsmith

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Sixsmith of Garrendenny, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Laois



January 19, 2022. Peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Beloved husband of Ruby, adored father of Lorna, Daphne and Alden and cherished grandfather of Will, Zoe, Kate, Amy, Kyle and Jacob.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, siblings Alla, Rebecca and Herbert, sons-in-law Brian and Stewart, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and the Graham family, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday at 2pm in Mayo Church, Crettyard. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The late John O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John O'Dwyer of Castlebellingham, Louth / Fethard, Tipperary / Walkinstown, Dublin / Carney, Sligo / Ballon, Carlow / Cavan Town, Cavan / Portarlington, Laois

January 19, 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.

John, pre-deceased by his parents and sister Margorie.

Beloved husband of Kathleen (née McCabe), loving dad to Darragh, Joanne, Shauna and Jamie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, adored grandchildren Cian, Ciara, Ellen, Darragh, Oz and Shea, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Philip, family partners Will and Mark, sisters Eileen and Paula, brother Jim, his Aunt Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Kilsaran which can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/saint-marys-roman-catholic-church-kilsaran.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.