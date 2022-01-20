Carlow businesses encouraged to enter National Enterprise Awards

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office are encouraging local businesses to rise to the challenge of representing Carlow in the National Enterprise Awards.

The National Enterprise Awards are the leading forum for recognising the success of small businesses in Ireland.

The awards final will be held at an event in Dublin in June providing substantial media profile for all finalists and winners.

Finalists will compete for a number of investment funds worth over €50,000. The Local Enterprise Office are now inviting Expressions of Interest from businesses who would be willing to represent Carlow in the National Enterprise Awards.

According to the Local Enterprise Office a business entering the National Enterprise Awards must be a current client of the LEO with 10 or less staff and be either a manufacturer or provide a service which is traded internationally.

The Local Enterprise Office will provide a business mentor to assist all businesses who wish to enter to put together an application which shows the strengths of the business and its potential for future growth.

Businesses in Carlow will compete for investment funds worth €7,500 with one business being chosen to represent Carlow at the National Enterprise Awards and competing for investment funds worth over €50,000.

Speaking today Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“Local businesses have always represented Carlow with distinction at the National Enterprise Awards and I have no doubt we will continue this tradition in 2022. I would encourage all eligible businesses to enter and seek the opportunity to represent themselves and their county at these prestigious national awards.”

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office added:

“The National Enterprise Awards offer a huge opportunity to any ambitious business to place themselves in the spotlight and to showcase what they have to offer to a national audience. The awards offer great potential for national publicity and to also win some substantial investment funds to help with business growth. We will support any business who would has the ambition to represent Carlow at these national awards to put together an application they can be proud of.”

The Local Enterprise Office advises any business who would like to take advantage of this opportunity to submit an Expression of Interest before January 28.

Expressions of Interest can be submitted at https://submit.link/Fh