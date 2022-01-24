Urgent need for sports funding, particularly to improve women’s participation - says Carlow TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has raised the need for urgency in the issuing of sports capital grants for local clubs and groups, with particular prioritisation on female participation in sport.

Following a question in the Dáil to Minister of State Jack Chambers, Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “It is great to hear that the next round of funding will be announced in early February. There is a real urgency to finish the process of allocating funding as soon as possible.”

The Carlow TD added:

“I want to thank Minister Chambers for coming to Carlow and meeting several groups looking for funding. I have received many emails and calls from groups wondering when the funding will be announced.

“Sport and funding for sport is about community and It is about survival, and particularly after Covid, these grants are going to make such a difference. It is also important that women in sport, when they apply, are also looked after. We have to make sure that they get their fair share.”

Minister Chambers praised Deputy Murnane O’Connor and her commitment to gaining funding for female participation, stating:

“We did include in this round specific focus on female participation in sport. So, clubs that are trying to attract women and girls to participate in their local clubs will benefit to a greater extent.”