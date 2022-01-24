Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglary in Carlow
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house on Tullow Road, Myshall between 11.30pm on Thursday 20 and 7.30am on Friday morning.
A window at the rear of the house was forced open to gain entry a small sum of cash was taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 972 1212.
