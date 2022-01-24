Carlow Gardaí investigating electric scooter theft
Gardaí are investigating the theft of an electric scooter from Hanover Court, Kennedy Avenue on Friday night.
The black Xiaomi scooter was taken around 10pm, anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.
The incident happened at Hosey's post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow last Friday morning (January 21).
€330,000 in funding has been allocated for two schools in the county under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme.
"Clubs that are trying to attract women and girls to participate in their local clubs will benefit to a greater extent.”
