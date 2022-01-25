Search

25 Jan 2022

Two men to appear in court today in relation to Carlow fire incident

Two men to appear in court today in relation to Carlow fire incident

The men will appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning at 10.30am

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

25 Jan 2022 10:42 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Two men who were arrested in connection with a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 23, 2022, in County Carlow, will appear before Kilkenny District Court at 10.30am this morning (January 25).

At approximately 8:50pm (Sunday 23), Gardaí received reports of a car on fire outside a residence in the Ballinabrannagh area of Carlow. The fire was extinguished by local Fire Services. No injuries were reported.

Carlow Local Enterprise Office is offering the first Start Your Own Business Course for 2022

Funding welcomed in Carlow as part of Active Travel Investment Programme 2022

Early investigations identified an offending vehicle and at approximately 9:35pm (Sunday 23), Gardaí observed this vehicle on the Naas Road (N7) travelling towards Dublin. The car was stopped by Gardaí without incident and two men were subsequently arrested.

The offending vehicle, which was reported stolen in the Castleknock area in December 2021, was seized for technical examination.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media