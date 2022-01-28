Search

28 Jan 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday January 28, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jan 2022 6:08 PM

The late John Keenan

The death has occurred of John Keenan of Beechwood Nursing Home, Rathnapish, Carlow / Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

John passed away (suddenly) in the care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Rathnapish on January 26 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Sheila.

Beloved and gentle brother to Ken, Nicola and Nigel. Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Padraig, sisters-in-law Carol and Mary Jo, nieces Julia and Jessica, nephews Andrew, Conor and Robert. Andrew’s wife Aileen and his grand-nephew Finn, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and the staff and residents of Beechwood Nursing Home, Carlow. John will be dearly missed by all.

May John Rest In Peace

John will leave his home in Dunleckney on Saturday January 29 at 1.45pm, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

John’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and follow current Government Covid guidelines.

House private please.

Those who cannot attend can view John’s Mass live at the following link; http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/

