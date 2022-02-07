CARLOW WEATHER: Frost and ice on the way as temperatures set to drop

Rain and drizzle will continue for the coming days with ice and frost expected as temperatures set to drop later in the week.

Today

A dull, cloudy start this morning with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle clearing eastwards through the early morning and becoming mainly dry with just patches of drizzle. A few sunny spells will develop during the afternoon. Mild and breezy with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Largely dry and cloudy at first tonight but outbreaks of light rain will push in from the northwest through the night but staying dry for much of the southern half of the province. A mild night with temperatures generally not falling below 7 to 9 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds will gradually ease mostly moderate by morning.

Tuesday

Tomorrow will be largely cloudy with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over the northern half of the province. Drier further south with occasional sunny spells. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the north of the province, in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher near southern coasts.

Outbreaks of rain will slowly clear southwards overnight as milder conditions give way under clearing skies. Scattered showers will also move in over parts of the north and west. Lowest temperatures overnight of 2 to 7 degrees generally but temperatures will continue to fall during the early morning. Light to moderate southwest to west winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty along northern and western coasts.

A rollercoaster of temperatures again this week, starting off under mild air with temps up to 13c today and tomorrow but back to highs of 6c or 7c by Wednesday. Some frosty nights too with lows of -3c Thursday night. Animation shows upper air temp forecast. pic.twitter.com/hu6dWzkK6S — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 7, 2022

Wednesday

Cloudy to start over the southern half of the country with some patches of light rain lingering. Brighter further north with good sunny spells developing along with scattered showers, mainly over Connacht and Ulster with some falls of sleet and with some snow possible on high ground in Ulster. Good sunny spells will extend further south through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, stronger in the west and north.

A colder night on Wednesday than previous nights, with long clear spells and scattered showers in the north and west, and staying dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees generally with frost developing in places. West to southwest winds will be occasionally fresh, but continuing stronger near western and northwestern coasts.

Thursday

A largely dry and bright start to the morning with scattered showers in parts of the north and west. During the day, there will be plenty of sunshine but showers will become more widespread, turning heavy at times in parts of the northwest with further falls of sleet likely along with snow on high ground in Ulster. There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Turning very cold overnight with clear skies as showers become isolated and mostly confined to northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with widespread frost and icy developing in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Friday

A cold, bright start to the day with icy stretches. There will be good sunshine for the first part of the day. Dry for most but there will be further scattered showers over Ulster and north Connacht with just the odd shower possible further south. Cloudier conditions will build in the west during the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.