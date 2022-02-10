Search

10 Feb 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday February 10, 2022

10 Feb 2022 12:33 PM

The late Joe Walsh

The death has occurred of Joe Walsh of Cill an Óir Graiguecullen and formerly of the Numbers, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Joe Walsh (Former Killeshin GAA player) in his 90th year. On February 9 2022, In the Loving care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved Husband of Kathleen and father to Joe, Michael, Kathleen, Susan and the late Clare. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brother Francis, nieces, nephews, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joe's Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing In Lacey`s Funeral Home John St, On Thursday February 10 From 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.40am to St Clare's Church Graiguecullen arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Joe `s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

The late Helen Flynn (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Helen Flynn (née Ryan) of Coolmine, Dublin / St. Mullins, Carlow.

Tuesday February 8, 2022. Peacefully, at her home in the loving company of her family and close friends. Helen, reunited with her beloved parents and sister Madeleine. 

Helen was so deeply loved and will be forever missed by her cherished sons Kevin and David, her beloved daughter-in-law Jennifer, adored grandchild Robyn, her sisters: Anna, Geraldine, Clare, Rosario, Siobhan and Majella, her brothers Moling, Kevin, Gerard, Brendan and Maurice, nephews and nieces, dear friends Lorna and Linda, extended family and friends, and her team at Hireco.

She touched many lives with her generosity, kindness, support and guidance. She was the light of our lives.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Friday evening (February 11) from 6pm until 8pm. A Civil Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 12 2022, at 2.00pm in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitisers at all times. You may follow the Service in Glasnevin Crematorium by following the link below;

Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Family Flowers only.

Helen had the gift and privilege of remaining in her own home due to the wonderful care provided by St. Francis Hospice. We would ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to St. Francis Hospice to allow them to continue their ministry of care.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com

