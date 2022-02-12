Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday February 12, 2022

The late Sally King

The death has occurred of Sally King (née Holden) of Station Road, Borris, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully in her 92nd year on Friday February 11, 2022.

Sally, reunited with her beloved husband Nicholas, brothers, sisters & in-laws.

Peacefully, at her daughter's home in the loving company of her family.

Sally was so deeply loved and will be forever missed by her loving sons & daughters, Breda, Eamon, Gerald, Declan, Caroline, Deirdre & Niall, daughters & sons in law, Eamonn, Honour Michael, Liam & Hannah. Loving grandchildren, Diarmaid, Fergal, Olivia, Steven, Nicholas, Darragh, Rachel, Robyn, Molly, Nicole & Jessica & great-grandchild Ollie.

Sally was the light of our lives & will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Reposing at her daughter Deirdre's home in The Ring, Tinnahinch from 12pm to 8pm Saturday, February 12 and from 11am to 1pm on Sunday, February 13. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Borris to arrive for 5pm on Sunday evening with Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, February 14, followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only. We would ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Carlow/Kilkenny homecare team.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to are welcome to view the webcam at link below.

The late Patrick (Paddy) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Neill of Ballinacarrig Road, Quinnagn, Carlow.



Funeral Arrangements to follow on Sunday afternoon on RIP.ie

The late Sally Kelly (née Blanchfield)

The death has occurred of Sally Kelly (née Blanchfield) of Drumphea, Garryhill, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.



February 11, 2022. Peacefully in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Sean, granddaughter Helena, brothers Jim & Jack, sister Nan.

Sally, much loved mother of Thomas, Breda & Billy. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, their spouses & partner, grandchildren Carol, Aoife, Sarah, Shane, Enda, Niamh & Sorcha, great-grandchildren Tadhg & Doireann, sisters Nellie & Sr. De-Montford (Peggy), brother Len, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Sally's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Saturday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in Saint Lazerian's Church, Drumphea, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Michael Dooley

The death has occurred of Michael Dooley of Murphy Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Athy, Kildare.



Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Patrick, Tom, Christopher and Martin, sisters Rita, Dinah, Frances and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Monday evening (February 14).

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.