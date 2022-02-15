CARLOW WEATHER: Batten down the hatches! Two storms set to hit this week

A very unsettled week ahead with some disruptions expected at times. Met Éireann has already warned of two storms this week.

Storm Dudley will bring strong winds of around 80-110km/h to mainly northern and western areas of the country on Wednesday, with Storm Eunice bringing widespread winds, spells of heavy rain and possibly snow on Friday.

Please check MetÉireann.ie for weather updates.

Today

A mostly dry start with some sunshine and a few lingering showers slowly clearing. Afternoon temperatures will range between 5 and 9 degrees in fresh westerly winds. Another more active spell of rain extends from the west during the afternoon, then spreads throughout by evening, bringing rain, with heavy falls at times.

Very wet tonight with widespread rain continuing. The rain will eventually clear eastwards overnight followed by scattered showers. A cooler evening, but temperatures later on tonight will range between 9 and 11 degrees in a strong westerly wind.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a very windy day. Winds will increase strong to gale force at times. A wet day with scattered showers throughout, but they will clear later in the evening with highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Storm Dudley will track to the north of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Warnings are in operation for the country. After a brief respite on Thursday, Storm Eunice looks likely to track up over parts of Ireland later on Thursday night and during Friday, bringing with it the potential for some severe winds. It also has the potential to bring falls of snow.

A very windy and wet evening in store for many of us on Wednesday night. Gale or strong gale force winds will affect areas in the far north of the country with blustery westerly winds elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain or sleet will become more persistent in the north of the country, but will gradually ease further south with lows overnight of 2 to 4 degrees. Stormy conditions are possible for a time around western and northern coastal areas with the risk of some coastal flooding from wave overtopping possible.

Thursday

Another wet day for western areas with brisk northwest winds bringing in plenty of showers for coastal areas in the west and north. It will be a little drier and brighter further east however with highs of 7 to 11 degrees.

A change to far more unsettled weather Thursday night as a developing weather system from the southwest brings spells of rain, sleet and hill snow up over the country which will be heavy at times along with strong and blustery winds. The winds will be very strong and gusty with overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees and with severe winds possibly, stormy conditions, developing in southwestern coastal areas later.

Friday

A very wet and blustery morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow. Cyclonic winds will become northerly and will be severe in some parts with stormy conditions possible locally. Sunny spells will develop but it will be very showery with sleet and snow showers likely.