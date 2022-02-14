Search

15 Feb 2022

Carlow County Council Arts Service welcomes funding as part of a new creative initiative

Carlow County Council Arts Service welcomes funding as part of a new creative initiative

The Arts Council Ireland confirmed the award as part of their 2022 ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ scheme aimed at Local Authorities

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Feb 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

€75,000 is to be invested in a new creative initiative - “Gnáthóga Nádúrtha” (Natural Habitats), as part of the 2022 Invitation to Collaboration Award from the Arts Council of Ireland led by Carlow County Council Arts Service.

Carlow County Council are the lead authority in partnership with Kildare County Council and Meath County Council along with the Drummond, County Carlow, Rathangan, County Kildare and Girley Bog, County Meath communities.

Drummond, Co. Carlow is one of three communities that will benefit from this funding award through a new project called “Gnáthóga Nádúrtha” (Natural Habitats).

LAUNCHED: Carlow County Council’s Retail Enhancement Support Programme 2022

Design & Develop Your Business for 2022

The Arts Council Ireland confirmed the award as part of their 2022 ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ scheme aimed at Local Authorities, which promotes unique collaborations through working better together and promoting high quality access to and engagement with the arts.

Reacting to the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“On behalf of Carlow County Council we are delighted to have been awarded an Invitation to Collaboration Award.

“The Arts Service of Carlow County Council led the application to the Arts Council on behalf of the community in collaboration with Kildare and Meath County Council Arts Services.”

Cllr. Phelan adds “We would like to thank the Drummin Bog Committee, St. Mullins Amenity & Recreational Tourism Group Ltd, local artists and environmentalists and the Environmental and Community Sections of Carlow County Council who worked closely with the Arts Service to help secure this fund.”

Carlow County Council Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator, Sinead Dowling said:

“Through this project Carlow, Kildare and Meath Arts Services will collaborate with environmental activitists, artists and community mapping experts. Our focus is on Climate Action and place-based practice in these rich natural heritage sites across three counties”.

Macra na Feirme to plant 15,000 trees to enhance biodiversity

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive, Carlow County Council stated:

“This is an exciting and timely project to undertake for Carlow County Council, “Gnáthóga Nádúrtha” will be an ambitious arts-led inquiry, an interdisciplinary, collaborative intervention, sited across three natural heritage peatland habitates in Carlow, Kildare and Meath that brings the urgency of climate action to the forefront.”

The Invitation to Collaboration Award places an emphasis on supporting partnerships that focus on developing projects, resources or services that are ambitious and are testing new ground. It supports regional and national initiatives in the field of local-authority-led arts development.

For Further information contact Carlow County Council Arts Service: Sinead Dowling, Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Carlow Coordinator or Aileen Nolan, Assistant Staff Officer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media