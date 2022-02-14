Carlow County Council Arts Service welcomes funding as part of a new creative initiative

€75,000 is to be invested in a new creative initiative - “Gnáthóga Nádúrtha” (Natural Habitats), as part of the 2022 Invitation to Collaboration Award from the Arts Council of Ireland led by Carlow County Council Arts Service.

Carlow County Council are the lead authority in partnership with Kildare County Council and Meath County Council along with the Drummond, County Carlow, Rathangan, County Kildare and Girley Bog, County Meath communities.

Drummond, Co. Carlow is one of three communities that will benefit from this funding award through a new project called “Gnáthóga Nádúrtha” (Natural Habitats).

The Arts Council Ireland confirmed the award as part of their 2022 ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ scheme aimed at Local Authorities, which promotes unique collaborations through working better together and promoting high quality access to and engagement with the arts.

Reacting to the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“On behalf of Carlow County Council we are delighted to have been awarded an Invitation to Collaboration Award.

“The Arts Service of Carlow County Council led the application to the Arts Council on behalf of the community in collaboration with Kildare and Meath County Council Arts Services.”

Cllr. Phelan adds “We would like to thank the Drummin Bog Committee, St. Mullins Amenity & Recreational Tourism Group Ltd, local artists and environmentalists and the Environmental and Community Sections of Carlow County Council who worked closely with the Arts Service to help secure this fund.”

Carlow County Council Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator, Sinead Dowling said:

“Through this project Carlow, Kildare and Meath Arts Services will collaborate with environmental activitists, artists and community mapping experts. Our focus is on Climate Action and place-based practice in these rich natural heritage sites across three counties”.

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive, Carlow County Council stated:

“This is an exciting and timely project to undertake for Carlow County Council, “Gnáthóga Nádúrtha” will be an ambitious arts-led inquiry, an interdisciplinary, collaborative intervention, sited across three natural heritage peatland habitates in Carlow, Kildare and Meath that brings the urgency of climate action to the forefront.”

The Invitation to Collaboration Award places an emphasis on supporting partnerships that focus on developing projects, resources or services that are ambitious and are testing new ground. It supports regional and national initiatives in the field of local-authority-led arts development.

For Further information contact Carlow County Council Arts Service: Sinead Dowling, Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Carlow Coordinator or Aileen Nolan, Assistant Staff Officer.