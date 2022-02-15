Search

15 Feb 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday February 15, 2022

The late Ian Sullivan

The death has occurred of Ian Sullivan of Coolock, Dublin / Carlow.

February 11, 2022, suddenly at home.

Deeply missed by his wife Barbara and his treasured daughters Ayla and Evie, his loving parents Joe and Bernie, his brothers Joseph, Aiden, Lee and Graham, his sister-in-law Lisa, brother-in-law Eoghan and Graham’s partner Emma, a large extended family and wide circle of good friends and neighbours.

Ian’s family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Beaumont Hospital for all their assistance at such a difficult time.

Rest in Peace Ian.

You will be forever in our hearts

Funeral Arrangements to follow on RIP.ie

The late Patrick (Paddy) Farrell

The death has occurred of Patrick ( Paddy) Farrell of Church Street, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

February 13, 2022 in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, his heartbroken son M.J, daughter-in-law Gemma, and his adored grandchildren Tim and Cróia, brother and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends and his many friends from all over the country.

May Paddy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 7pm with Funeral Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday Morning arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Children's Heart Centre, Crumlin Hospital.

Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

The cremation for Paddy can be viewed on Mount Jerome garden chapel.

 


 

