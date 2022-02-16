Minister for OPW marks completion of works at Browneshill Dolmen during visit to Carlow

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan visited Carlow this week to mark the completion of landscaping and accessibility works at Browneshill Dolmen outside Carlow Town.

He was joined by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, local representatives, councillors, OPW and council officials as he presented a plaque on the reopening of this National Monument to the Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fintan Phelan.

Minister O’Donovan said:

“It gives me great pleasure that Browneshill Dolmen, which I know is much cherished by the community, is now reopened to the public.

“The new fenced path, seating and signage installed by the OPW’s Heritage Services Conservation Team have greatly improved the presentation of the site, making it accessible for all and enhancing the visitor enjoyment.

“These works were carried out at the height of the second lockdown and in the face of a number of challenges such as the archaeological sensitivity of the site and the partial collapse of the access bridge.

“I want to pay tribute to the OPW-led team which still managed to progress works with minimal delay, much to the delight of local residents and visitors from further afield.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, said:

“County Carlow is steeped in built, archaeological and natural heritage. I welcome this significant focus on enabling and drawing the best from that heritage for the local community and for tourism. Minister O’Donovan and I are committed to working with all stakeholders to enhance, conserve and interpret these important sites.

“I think too that the recently appointed heritage officer for the county will greatly add to the promotion of Carlow as a heritage destination.”

Minister O’Donovan then visited Carlow Castle, where the OPW completed major stabilisation works in 2021 following the collapse of the lower section of the wall of the castle’s North East tower caused by Storm Ciara in February 2020.

The site re-opened to the public in October 2021. He was also briefed on site at Carlow Courthouse where the OPW is currently progressing a pilot project for the repair of the historical cast and wrought iron railings, due to be completed by the end of June.

This pilot project on a section of the railings will allow to refine the methodology of repair and to define the costs.

From Carlow Town, Minister O’Donovan went on to Altamont Gardens, which is famous particularly at this time of year for its

large collection of snowdrops. First started by its former owner, Corona North, it has become in the care of the OPW over the past 23 years one of the largest in Ireland, with over 150 named varieties.

In Altamont, Minister O’Donovan opened the renovated walled gardens and announced the appointment of Howley Hayes Cooney Architects who will lead the integrated Design Team for the Altamont House and Gardens Development Project.

The appointment of the Design Team has been made possible through the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Regeneration Development Fund and match funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Speaking in the newly renovated walled garden, Minister O’Donovan expressed his hope that this new amenity would be used for outdoor events in the summer, such as concerts or educational workshops, which would be in the spirit of Corona North, who had placed great value in the passing-on of knowledge and education.

Minister O’Donovan continued: “The appointment of architects signals the start of the design phase for the Altamont House and Gardens Development Project, which will allow us to further develop the estate and realise its wonderful potential as a leading visitor attraction and heritage garden in Ireland’s South East.

“The OPW will be consulting with stakeholders as plans emerge and we hope to see, over the coming years, upgraded car parking facilities, access to the ground floor of the house by visitors, provision of visitor facilities in the Granite and Bell Tower Courtyards including a café, natural heritage education area, and a gallery and interpretative exhibition space through careful adaption of existing buildings.”