16 Feb 2022

Over €9m in regional and local roads allocations welcomed for Carlow 

The funding package will allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,550kms to be strengthened.

Lili Lonergan

16 Feb 2022 1:24 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, has welcomed over €9.6m for road projects across the county as part of the regional and local roads investment programme for 2022.   

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, announced details of a €597 million investment programme for 2022 for regional and local roads. Overall funding will increase by over 4% this year. The funding package will allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,550kms to be strengthened.   

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“Maintaining our local roads is not just vital for good connectivity, it is also important for continuing and improved road safety for all road users. 

“This year the Government will spend over €26 million more than last year on our local and regional roads and I was delighted to receive confirmation that county Carlow will receive an increase of over €2.4m on last year's allocation. This is something I raised with the Minister for Transport on numerous occasions and I'm thrilled that an increase in funding has been secured for the county. 

"It further demonstrates this Government's commitment to ensure a strong, safe and sustainable roads network."

Local News

