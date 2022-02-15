Carlow TD extends thoughts to families engaged in surrogacy with Ukraine

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and Spokesperson on Children, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed ongoing efforts by the Department of Foreign Affairs to liaise with and assist families engaged in surrogacy with Ukraine at the moment.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “There are approximately 16 families in this situation right now. Having worked closely for a number of months with families involved in this process and knowing the dearth of legislation here, I have continued engaging with Ministers and the families at this most difficult time.

“The safety of all those involved at present is paramount and I urge calm and considered communication to ensure a positive outcome for all going through the process at this worrying time. Fianna Fáil will also be meeting with Irish Families through Surrogacy tonight."

On Saturday the Department of Foreign Affairs upgraded its travel advice to advise against all travel to Ukraine and to ask citizens currently in Ukraine to leave immediately by commercial means.

Since the travel advice for Ukraine was upgraded, the number of Irish citizens registered with our embassy in Kyiv has, as expected, been increasing. The number of Irish citizens registered with the embassy currently stands at 145 and this number may rise further over the coming days.

The Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv is in ongoing contact with all registered Irish citizens and has advised them to leave Ukraine immediately. A number of commercial flight options continue to be available and it is also possible to depart the country overland to neighbouring EU states.

The Department is in direct contact with all of those scheduled to travel to Ukraine for surrogacy purposes. The Department will continue to provide support to each of these individuals and families with advice relevant to their particular situation.

In common with the Embassies of partner states, the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv will remain open, with a small number of essential staff remaining. That situation will be kept under review.

Any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at +353 1 408 2000.