Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday February 16, 2022
The late Jerry Carpenter
The death has occurred of Jerry Carpenter of Knocknacarra, Galway / Leighlinbridge, Carlow.
Jerry passed away at home after a short illness borne with great dignity and bravery surrounded by his loving wife Mary, sons and daughter.
Predeceased by his parents Tim and Mary, his aunt Julia, brother Tom, niece Sara, his nephew Daniel and brother-in-law Liam (Carlow).
Deeply missed by his wife Mary (nee Shanaghy), sons and daughter Timmy, Yvonne, Donal (Sydney), Trevor, Gerry and Bobby, daughters-in-law Emma, Leona, Kate and Gerry’s partner Julianna, his cherished grandchildren Evie and Tadhg (Sydney), Aoife, Jamie, Isabelle, Sophie and Shay (Galway), sisters Sheila and her husband Tom (Carlow), Kay (Carlow), brothers-in-law Noel and his wife Kay (Waterford) , D.J. and his wife Anna (Ballyhaunis), nieces and nephews and large circle of friends.
Removal from his home this Thursday morning, February 17 at 10.20am to St Anthony’s room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for Reposing therein from 11am with Requiem Mass commencing in the main Church at 12 noon.
Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Those who would have liked to travel but unfortunately cannot may view the Mass on the livestream link http://www.knocknacarraparish.ie/live-webcam or https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/
Family flowers only, donations, is desired, to Cancer Research or a charity of your choice.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
The late William O'Brien
The death has occurred of William O'Brien of Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare.
Passed away peacefully, on February 14, 2022, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.
Beloved husband of Julia, much loved father of Kevin, Christopher, Stephen, Gaynam and Leanne and cherished brother of Maureen, Noel, Sean (Jack) and the late Christy and Eileen.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Julie, Kathryn and Sibella, Leanne’s partner Jens, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May William Rest In Peace
Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 5pm on Thursday, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Friday at 11.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
William’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link
https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House Graiguecullen.
