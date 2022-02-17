Operation times changed for Carlow Vaccination Centre
As a precaution in light of severe weather warning overnight and in a change from the previously advertised time, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics in the HSE’s Carlow Vaccination Centre (Woodford Dolmen Hotel) will take place from 11.30am to 1pm tomorrow Friday February 18.
Please note, as precaution in light of severe weather warning overnight & a change from advertised time, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine + booster clinics in @HSELive #Carlow Centre (Woodford Dolmen Hotel) take place from 11.30am to 1pm tomorrow Fri. 18th Feb. https://t.co/m5QQ9wvZQA— HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) February 17, 2022
