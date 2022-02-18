Closures across Carlow today as Storm Eunice crosses
As Storm Eunice crosses the country today a number of locations will be closed across Carlow for the safety of the public.
Powerstown Civic Amenity Site and Recycling Facility & Kernanstown Recycling Centre will be closed along with Carlow Town Park, Oak Park Forest Park, Tullow Park & Ducketts Grove for the duration of Friday 18th Feb.
An Orange weather warning is in place in Carlow and across Leinster but Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds for a time. Travel disruptions can also be expected.
Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide
The warning is valid until 11am this morning.
#StormEunice has brought wind gusts of over 130km/h to parts of Cork this morning ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 18, 2022
Relatively calm in the east at present but winds will strengthen abruptly this morning with strong & gusty winds extending eastwards across Ireland ⚠️
Here's the latest wind observations ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nHkijCIGAu
Outbreaks of rain and sleet will clear to sunny spells and scattered wintry showers through the afternoon as winds veer westerly and remain fresh to strong and gusty for a time. Afternoon temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees.
Clear spells and blustery wintry showers at first tonight with moderate to occasionally fresh westerly winds. Cold with lows of -2 to +2 degrees with frost possible in sheltered areas. Becoming mainly dry overnight but cloud and rain will move in from the west towards dawn in freshening southerly winds.
