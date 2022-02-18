Search

18 Feb 2022

Gardaí appeal for information following spate of burglaries in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

18 Feb 2022 3:42 PM

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a van between Thursday February 10 and Saturday 12.

The white Ford Transit van was parked in a yard to the rear of Borris Mart when it was broken into. A number of powertools were taken.

Gardaí also received a report of a theft from a car in Fennis Court, Bagenalstown on Monday 7 February between 7.30am and 5pm.

A sum of cash was taken from the grey Seat Altea.

An incident was also reported where a car was broken into in the carpark of the train station between midday on Saturday 12  and 3.30pm Sunday 13 February.

The window of the grey Hyundai i20 was smashed and a gear bag was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who is offered tools for sale to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 977 4120.

Gardaí in Myshall received a report of theft of number plates from a car in Ballinrush. The plates were taken from the silver Volkswagen Golf between 6pm on Thursday 10 and 7am on Friday 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myshall or Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 977 4120.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses after the contents of an honesty hut, food and cash, were taken from outside roadside in Johnstown Bennekerry. The jams, cakes and juices were taken between 1.30pm and 3pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

Local News

