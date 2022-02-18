Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after two cars had their windows smashed in Brotherton in the early hours of Saturday (February 12) morning.
The cars were parked outside their respective houses when the damage occurred. A third car sustained damage to its bumper.
Two further incidents of Criminal Damage were recorded in Ashgrove in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Two cars had their wing mirrors knocked off and damage to the cars bumpers. The incidents are believed to have occurred between 1am and 2am.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV coverage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
