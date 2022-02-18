ALERT: Road closures in Carlow due to to Storm Eunice

ALERT: Motorists urged to take caution due to fallen trees in Carlow
Reports of a fallen tree in Carlow is partially blocking the road between Leighlinbridge (Arboretum) and Ballinabrannagh. Road Number L-3038. Council crews are currently responding.
Council crews are also responding to debris at Blackbog Road/Granby Row/Green Road Junction in Carlow Town. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.
Tree and ESB cables are reportedly down at Ballypierce Lane, Kildavin.
Reports of Road blocked between Bishops Cross & Tankardstown Cross (L-2010) at Bultersgrange, Tullow.
Road is closed between Knockballystein Cross Roads & Clonmore due to fallen tree. Council & Carlow Fire crews are currently dealing with incident.
Road Closed between Knockballystein Cross Roads & Clonmore due to fallen tree.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) February 18, 2022
Council & @CarlowFire crews dealing with incident.@kclr96fm @CWnationalist @aaroadwatch #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/gfaJOqqG6V
RTÉ newsreader and ETB graduate Sharon Tobin; Paddy Lavelle, General Secretary of ETBI and City of Dublin ETB learner, Carly Williams. Photo credit: Marc O’Sullivan Photography
Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara insisted that the NDLS was “blackguarding the elderly” by the service being provided
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.