Search

18 Feb 2022

ALERT: Road closures in Carlow due to to Storm Eunice

ALERT: Motorists urged to take caution due to fallen trees in Carlow

ALERT: Motorists urged to take caution due to fallen trees in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

18 Feb 2022 12:40 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Reports of a fallen tree in Carlow is partially blocking the road between Leighlinbridge (Arboretum) and Ballinabrannagh. Road Number L-3038. Council crews are currently responding.

Council crews are also responding to debris at Blackbog Road/Granby Row/Green Road Junction in Carlow Town. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Tree and ESB cables are reportedly down at Ballypierce Lane, Kildavin.

Reports of Road blocked between Bishops Cross & Tankardstown Cross (L-2010) at Bultersgrange, Tullow.

Road is closed between Knockballystein Cross Roads & Clonmore due to fallen tree. Council & Carlow Fire crews are currently dealing with incident.

Thousands of homes without power as Storm Eunice batters Ireland

Closures across Carlow today as Storm Eunice crosses

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media