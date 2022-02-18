Search

18 Feb 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday February 18, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday February 18, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday February 18, 2022

18 Feb 2022 4:50 PM

The late Helen Smith

The death has occurred of Helen Smith of 12 Cuanahowan, Tullow, Carlow.

February 16, 2022. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny following a short illness.

Sadly missed by her loving partner Brian, her children Michelle, Sandra, Michael, Richard, C.K. and Graham, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 10 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Helen rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathvilly.

Helen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link 

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

The late Hilda Flynn
 
The death has occurred of Hilda Flynn of Monteen, Crettyard, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Ballinabranna, Carlow / Terenure, Dublin.

February 14, 2022.

Hilda much loved mother of David. Sadly missed by her many friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 5pm until 9pm Friday.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie

The late Gabriela Duca

The death has occurred of Gabriela Duca of Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Romania,

Passed away on February 14, 2022.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Service on Saturday at 12 noon in Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

