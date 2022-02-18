Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday February 18, 2022
The late Helen Smith
The death has occurred of Helen Smith of 12 Cuanahowan, Tullow, Carlow.
February 16, 2022. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny following a short illness.
Sadly missed by her loving partner Brian, her children Michelle, Sandra, Michael, Richard, C.K. and Graham, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 10 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.
May Helen rest in peace.
Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathvilly.
Helen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link
www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam
The late Hilda Flynn
The death has occurred of Hilda Flynn of Monteen, Crettyard, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Ballinabranna, Carlow / Terenure, Dublin.
February 14, 2022.
Hilda much loved mother of David. Sadly missed by her many friends and neighbours.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence from 5pm until 9pm Friday.
Funeral Arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie
The late Gabriela Duca
The death has occurred of Gabriela Duca of Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Romania,
Passed away on February 14, 2022.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Funeral Service on Saturday at 12 noon in Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.
RTÉ newsreader and ETB graduate Sharon Tobin; Paddy Lavelle, General Secretary of ETBI and City of Dublin ETB learner, Carly Williams. Photo credit: Marc O’Sullivan Photography
Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara insisted that the NDLS was “blackguarding the elderly” by the service being provided
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.