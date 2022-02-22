ALERT: Diversions in place in Tullow

Notice of Cleaning of the Wooden Bridge and the Pedestrian Walkway at Tesco, Tullow which will be closed to the public from 8am - 6pm today, February 22.
Diversions are in place around by the park side of Tesco and the river path alongside the Bridge House allowing access to Tullow Town Park.
Tullow MD & Carlow County Council apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
The Season Launch is on Saturday February 26 at 3pm and the exhibitions will run until May 22, all are welcome
Over the next 24 hours in real-time, An Garda Síochána will be providing a detailed look at their work and valuable contribution
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.