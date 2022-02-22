Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday February 22, 2022
The late Brendan (China) Ellard
The death has occurred of Brendan (China) Ellard of Rivercourt, Bagenalstown, Carlow / The Curragh, Kildare.
Peacefully at Carlow district hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Sadly missed by his loving daughter Kim, son David and their mother Marion, grandchildren Sophia and Lee, his mother Mary, sisters Marie, Teresa, Aileen, Helen, Claire and Angela, brothers Liam, Brian and Larry, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Brendan Rest in Peace.
Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Wednesday, February 23, from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh on Thursday, February 24, for 9am Requiem Mass.
Mass will be live-streamed on the following link :
https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/
Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 11-30am. The service from Mount Jerome can be viewed via
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.