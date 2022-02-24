Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday February 24, 2022

The late Eithne Condon (née Bray)

The death has occurred of Eithne Condon (née Bray) Cnoc Mhuire, Rathvilly, Carlow.



February 23, 2022. Peacefully at Carlow District Hospice following an illness borne with great courage and optimism surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Pat.

Sadly missed by her loving family Mary, Liam and Eithne, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law David and Graham, grandchildren Michael, Geraldine, Daniel, Nora and Alana, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Eithne rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 1pm to 4pm for family and close friends. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Friday evening for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 26, at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest with Pat in Rathvilly Cemetery. Eithne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow District Hospice and MS Society, Carlow Branch. Donation box in Church.

The family wish to sincerely thank Gallagher Medical Practice and the caring staff at Tallaght and Naas Hospital and Carlow District Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Eithne during her illness.

The late Josephine (Randall) (née Gettings)



The death has occurred of Josephine Randall (née Gettings) of No 2 Barrett Street, Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Funeral arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie

The late Paddy Maddock

The death has occurred of Paddy Maddock of 173 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, on February 23, 2022, in his 100th year, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Jane, much loved father of Tommy and Noel, adored grandfather of Gavin, Ronan, Oisin and Michelle, cherished great-grandfather of Conor, Rian and Nicole and great-great-grandfather of Kai.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Margaret and Carmel, sister-in-law Claire Butler, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his colleagues in Carlow Rowing Club, good neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm until 8pm, on Friday, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

The late John Kelly

The death has occurred of John Kelly of Killinane, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

February 24, 2022. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents William and Ellen, his sister Mary Foley, sister-in- law and brothers-in-law.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father to William, Eleanor, Pat, Mary and Anne - Marie, John will be missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Liam, Tom, Sean, Sinead, Oliver, D.J, Ellen, Jo and Moya, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, Marie and Catherine, sons-in-law, Tony and Aidan, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May John's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday, February 25, between 2pm and 7pm.

Removal to St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge on Saturday, February 26, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am

That can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House Private on Saturday Morning Please.