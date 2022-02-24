Search

24 Feb 2022

Family Fun Day in Carlow for Women’s Day

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 Feb 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The local women’s refuge campaign has organised a Family Fun Day to celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 8.

There will be face-painting, music and poetry on the day. It takes place at the newly renovated Hanover Park from 3.30pm to 5pm. The campaigners are also running a free bus to the national demo in Dublin on March 5 that is calling for 500 refuge spaces nationally. The bus leaves from the Fountain at 9am and people can book their seat at carlowwrc@gmail.com.

Spokeswomen for the campaign Ger O’Neill said:

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate International Women’s Day and say thank you to the community in Carlow who have shown amazing support for our campaign for a refuge here. We have a great line up on the day with poetry from Derek Coyle, Lisa McAree, Lizzy Connors and many more. We will also have live music from Blaithin Butler and Niall & Sons.”

Ms. O’Neill added:

“We also wanted to represent Carlow in all its diversity. Speakers on the day included Teresa Ryan, a great spokeswoman from the Traveller Community in Carlow and Flora Baes da Conceicao who hails from Brazil but now calls Carlow her home.

“Cllr Adrienne Wallace will MC the event and celebrate the activism that has fought for a refuge here. We would like to encourage everyone to pop down, bring the kids, your granny and your bestie as we celebrate IWD and the continued fight for equality in Ireland.”

