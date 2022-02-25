Gardaí investigating following burglaries in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in The Downs, Pollerton between Friday 18 and Tuesday 22.
The back door was forced open the house was ransacked and some jewellery was taken (no details of jewellery available).
Gardaí in Carlow are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area over those couple of days to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.
Gardaí in Carlow also received a report of a break in at ahouse in the Rathcrogue area on Wednesday.
The front door had been forced open and house was ransacked.
Gardaí in Carlow are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the area on Wednesday to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.
