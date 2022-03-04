Search

04 Mar 2022

Farm families in Carlow encouraged to sign up for free 11-week programme

Teagasc, the IFA, ICMSA, Macra na Feirme and more have teamed up with Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) to host free, 11-week programmes for farm families which are designed to help them improve their traditional and digital skills, learn about alternative farm futures and so much more.

Any farm family in the Leinster and Southeast area is eligible to sign up for the landmark Farming 360 programme which starts on March 14.

Over the course of each 11-week course participants will hone practical skills like dry stone walling, hedgerow laying and maintenance and computers.

There will be advice and help on staying up to date on and understanding evolving farm regulation from trusted experts and farm bodies as well as much-needed time to unwind with some fun adventure pursuits at the course venue, Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The in-depth programme is being offered in collaboration with IT Carlow, Trinity College Dublin, Mental Health Ireland and Forestry Services Ltd and it is hoped that if successful, the pilot initiative might be rolled out nationwide.

The far-reaching programme is designed to give a 360 view of farming today and address some of the demands that are placed on farm families.

While Farming 360 features a blend of practical skills, training and information, it also focuses on Health & Safety Practices, changes to the upcoming Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) as well as modules in health and wellbeing.

Given the time constraints involved in modern family life, participants are asked to attend for just one day a week, plus one evening session over the 11 weeks.

John Keane, National President, Macra na Feirne, said: “As farmers and rural people engaging proactively in our wellbeing and overall health is something we need to constantly improve and work on. This programme affords the opportunity for farmers to be in a setting which is all inclusive and address challenges in an open and friendly way while facilitating discussions with like-minded people.”

Farm families are invited to sign up for this or future dates by contacting Conor Cleere at Kilkenny LEADER Partnership at  0567752111 or 0868165700 or conor.cleere@cklp.ie

