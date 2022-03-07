Catalytic converters stolen from cars in Carlow
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Toyota Yaris.
The incident occurred between Wednesday February 23 and Friday 25 while the blue Yaris was parked in Poachers Lock, Leighlinbridge.
A second catalytic converter was also reported stolen from a Toyota Yaris in Bagenalstown on Friday 4.
The bronze coloured car was parked in a driveway of a house in Ashfield when the theft occurred.
The homeowner heard noises outside and saw three men in dark clothing leave the scene between 11.45pm and midnight.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact the local Garda Station on 059 977 4120.
