Female Student Innovators in Carlow acknowledged as part of Student Enterprise Programme

Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach has acknowledged the achievements of two Carlow female students for their entrepreneurial talent as part of International Womens Day and Local Enterprise Week 2022.

The Students were selected for acknowledgement by Rosie Dunne, Student Enterprise Co-ordinator with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County.

Carlow students have always stood out from the crowd in terms of establishing and developing their own business and embodying an innovative entrepreneurial spirit.

The Cathaoirleach firstly visited Orlaith Ni Fhallúin - TY student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach who setup her business Órlaith’s Cakes to provide homemade cakes and treats personalised for any occasion.

Orlaith Ni Fhallúin , Enterprising Student

The Cathaoirleach then visited Liadh Nolan, 2nd year student at St. Leo's College, with her mini company Sew What which provides services to the wider public.

Liadh Nolan - Enterprising Student - St. Leo's Carlow

Commenting on the students’ achievements, the Cathaoirleach said:

“Its important for everyone that we have role models.

“It is particularly important that we have female entrepreneur role models in local communities to ensure we have a diverse enterprise environment into the future”.

“I’d like to congratulate Liadh & Órlaith for their enterprise endeavours and also acknowledge the support of the their teachers Oisín Mac Cinneide & Ann Marie Winters for their support of these students in their enterpreneurial journeys”.

The Cathaoirleach continued to say:

“According to the World Economic Forum there is still a huge amount of work to do to achieve gender equality around the world. It is acknowledged that women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, with more leaving the workforce and taking on unpaid caregiving or domestic duties”.

“As a Local Authority we need to play our role in promoting equality and opportunities. In the enterprise arena we run projects such as the Powerhouse – Women in Business Network, Student Enterprise Programme and we will shortly commence a new EU funded project called Athea which is focused on Female Enterprise & Digital Tools”.

Melissa Doule, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Liadh Nolan, Niamh Hennessey

Speaking about supporting the female enterprise eco-system in County Carlow, Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor from the Local Enterprise Office said:

“Diversity is good for business and more female role models and mentors can ensure greater representation.

“Recognising a problem is often seen as an important part of solving it. Above all we need to have more female leaders who will provide inspiration and encouragement for women to seek out leadership and self-employment opportunities as a real and viable option.”

For further information on the Powerhouse Women in Business Network go to www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059-9129783.