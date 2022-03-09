Carlow TD appointed to special committee looking at international surrogacy

The special joint Oireachtas committee will examine all aspects of International Surrogacy
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she is “honoured” to have been appointed to a special joint Oireachtas committee which will examine all aspects of International Surrogacy.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:
“I am delighted to be part of this important committee.
“Personally, I know families in Carlow and the South East that have used surrogacy. The findings and recommendations from this committee should benefit many families across Carlow and the South East who have used international surrogacy or are planning to in the future.
“The committee will issue recommendations within three months and the Minister of Health will then amend the Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill, which is currently in the Dáil, to reflect these recommendations.”
The Carlow TD added: “Families all over Ireland have been waiting for legislation around both domestic and international surrogacy for a long time. It is an honour to undertake this work with colleagues.”
All equipment and guidance will be provided where participants can learn to excercise safely in a friendly environment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.