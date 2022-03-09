Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday March 9

The late Alan McGuirk

The death has occurred of Alan McGuirk of Hollymount, Carlow / Tallaght, Dublin.



Passed away unexpectedly, on March 7, 2022.

Beloved husband of Sabrina, much loved father of Amie, Alana, James and Jack, adored son of Pauline and the late Dermot and cherished brother of Paula, Sharon, Dermot, David and the late Lindsay.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, his beloved nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Alan Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later on RIP.ie

The late Kevin Devine

The death has occurred of Kevin Devine of Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.



Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 8, in his 76th year. Kevin was predeceased by his parents John and Ellen and his brothers Tony, Frank and John.

Kevin was a much loved husband of Pauline and dad to Padraig and Ronan, grandad to Niamh, Ava, Sarah, Nicole and Ben, father-in-law to Michelle and Catherine. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Vincent, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

May Kevin's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Wednesday, March 9, from 2pm to 8pm, and at his home on Thursday, March 10, from 2pm to 6pm. Removal from his home on Friday 11, arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private from 6pm on Thursday evening, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

The late Ger Delaney



The death has occurred of Ger Delaney of 12 Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Carlow.



March 7, 2022. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Gerry and Paul, daughter Sinead, brothers Clem, Joe, Liam and Michael, sisters Jean, Tess and Brid, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Catriona and Aileen, grandchildren Alfie, Kayleigh, Alanagh, Millie and Megan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Ger rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm this evening until 5.30pm on Wednesday evening. Removal at 6.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow arriving for 7pm. reception prayers.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Ger’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

The late John Heffernan

The death has occurred of John Heffernan of Ballykilduff, Carlow.



March 7 2022, peacefully in the gentle care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Kathleen.

John will be forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Schira, adoring children Eimear, Conor and Cian, his loving sisters Catherine and Liz and their partners Peter and Keith, his nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Peig, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, and a wide circle of family, friends and wonderful neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Thursday (March 10) from 2pm. Burial service on Friday (March 11) at 12 noon in Liscolman Cemetery.

House private Friday morning please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital or St. Francis Hospice.

The late Kathleen Gaskin (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gaskin (née Nolan) of Ballydarton, Fenagh, Carlow.



Peacefully on March 8, 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband John, son Brendan & brother Tommy.

Kathleen, in the loving care of her family Johnny, Mary, Dinny, Ann, Catherine, Patrick, James, Margaret & Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maggie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Kathleen's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.