Free excercise programme for over 60s in Carlow

A free 10-week excercise programme for people over 60 is now available in Carlow as part of the ConnectFit Research Project.
All equipment and guidance will be provided where participants can learn to excercise safely in a friendly environment.
Participants must be 60 or over, have internet access and be available to attend two sessions per week in Carlow Town.
Places are limited so it's advised to register your interest by emailing connectfitcarlow@gmail.com
Alternatively you can contact Lawrence on 089 429 5509 or Conor on 089 271 3648.
