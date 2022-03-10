Search

10 Mar 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: A wet and windy weekend is on the way

CARLOW WEATHER: A wet and windy weekend is on the way

CARLOW WEATHER: A wet and windy weekend is on the way

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

10 Mar 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

An unsettled weekend ahead with wet and windy conditions developing with some possible hail and thunderstorms expected.

Today

A cold start with frost and ice in places alongside some areas of dense fog but this will clear to leave a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells and just isolated drizzle patches. However, it will turn cloudier towards evening. Becoming breezy as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh through the day. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle gradually spreading from the southwest. Rain will be most persistent in the south of the province, with some northern parts staying dry until morning. Staying breezy in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

Friday

Dull and damp tomorrow morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the south and southeast. Rain will slowly clear to the north in the afternoon, followed by sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. There is potential for thunderstorms and hail, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, strong at times but easing later.

Heavy showers will become more confined to Atlantic coasts on Friday night, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Drier weather and clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, coldest over Munster and south Leinster, with frost and some icy patches developing. Patchy mist and fog developing too in mainly light winds.

Saturday

A good deal of dry and bright weather to start, though scattered showers will develop through the morning, most prolonged near northwest coasts. However, cloud will build from the south through the day with rain spreading across the southern half of the country by evening, turning heavy at times with the chance of sleet and snow, particularly over high ground. Becoming windy too as easterly winds increase fresh to strong through the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

A generally wet and windy night with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times. Some falls of sleet are possible, with the chance of snow on high ground. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Sunday

Staying wet and windy for most of Sunday with widespread showery rain, possibly turning wintry in places, and fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds veering westerly. Some drier and brighter spells will develop in the evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Becoming mainly dry with clear spells in many areas on Sunday night, apart from isolated showers. However, another spell of rain will spread northwards to many southern and eastern areas overnight. Cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, slightly less cold with the rain in the east and south. Patchy mist and fog will form in light winds.

Monday

Becoming largely dry and bright on Monday, though patchy drizzle will linger in parts of the south and east with the odd light shower elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light breeze.

13 schools in Carlow to benefit from major investment

Carlow TD appointed to special committee looking at international surrogacy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media