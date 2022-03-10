Volunteers wanted for St Patrick's Day festival in Carlow
Volunteers are needed in Carlow to help out with this years St Patrick's Day Festival on Thursday March 17.
In lieu of parade this year there will be a free family fun and entertainment day in Hadden's car park and the Potato Market in Carlow town from 1pm to 6pm.
If you're interested in getting involved and helping out you can contact Carlow Volunteer Centre on 059 9173033 or visit www.volunteercarlow.ie
Contact Carlow Volunteer Centre if you can help out on Thursday 17th between 1-6pm. pic.twitter.com/8AJmL3UtHl— Volunteer Carlow (@volunteercarlow) March 9, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.