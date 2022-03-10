Drugs destined for an address in Carlow seized at airport

Investigations are ongoing
Today (March 10), as a result of routine operations, Revenue officers seized 7.5 kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €146,000, at Shannon Airport.
The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Harley, concealed within water heaters declared as ‘Machine Parts’. The consignment had originated in Spain and was destined for an address in Carlow.
Detector dog Harley
Investigations are ongoing
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
