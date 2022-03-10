Gardaí appeal for witnesses after burglars in balaclavas spotted in Carlow

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are appealing for information in relation to an attempted break in at a commercial premises in Market Square.

The incident occurred between 2am and 2.20am Wednesday morning (March 9). Two men wearing balaclavas were seen, the men fled in a silver Audi A5 in the direction of Fenner Road. Car was travelling at high speed.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí on (059) 977 4120.

Gardaí are investigating a break in at Borris Golf Club. The incident is believed to have occurred between 11pm on Tuesday night and 8am on Wednesday morning.

A door was forced open to gain entry a hammer, screwdriver and a small amount of petrol were taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area are asked to contact Gardaí on (059) 977 3102.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the Browns Hill area on Wednesday morning. Two males dressed in dark clothing wearing face coverings approached the homeowner producing imitation Garda ID.

The men proceeded to go through the house, a mobile phone was taken. Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity/vehicles to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620