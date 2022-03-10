Search

10 Mar 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after burglars in balaclavas spotted in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after burglars in balaclavas spotted in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after burglars in balaclavas spotted in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

10 Mar 2022 3:51 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are appealing for information in relation to an attempted break in at a commercial premises in Market Square.

The incident occurred between 2am and 2.20am Wednesday morning (March 9). Two men wearing balaclavas were seen, the men fled in a silver Audi A5 in the direction of Fenner Road. Car was travelling at high speed.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí on (059) 977 4120.

Popular former nightclub in Carlow has gone under the hammer



Gardaí are investigating a break in at Borris Golf Club. The incident is believed to have occurred between 11pm on Tuesday night and 8am on Wednesday morning.

A door was forced open to gain entry a hammer, screwdriver and a small amount of petrol were taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area are asked to contact Gardaí on (059) 977 3102.

Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection to take place in Carlow



Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the Browns Hill area on Wednesday morning. Two males dressed in dark clothing wearing face coverings approached the homeowner producing imitation Garda ID.

The men proceeded to go through the house, a mobile phone was taken. Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity/vehicles to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media