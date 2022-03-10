Gardaí appeal for witnesses after burglars in balaclavas spotted in Carlow
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are appealing for information in relation to an attempted break in at a commercial premises in Market Square.
The incident occurred between 2am and 2.20am Wednesday morning (March 9). Two men wearing balaclavas were seen, the men fled in a silver Audi A5 in the direction of Fenner Road. Car was travelling at high speed.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí on (059) 977 4120.
A door was forced open to gain entry a hammer, screwdriver and a small amount of petrol were taken.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area are asked to contact Gardaí on (059) 977 3102.
The men proceeded to go through the house, a mobile phone was taken. Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity/vehicles to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.