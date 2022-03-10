Search

10 Mar 2022

Popular former nightclub in Carlow has gone under the hammer

A well known former nightclub in Carlow has gone under the hammer for a whopping €500,000.

T-Street Wine Bar and Bistro, which was formerly Tao nightclub, located at 53-54 on Tullow street in Carlow Town is comprised of a substantial main bar, function room, kitchen, cellar bar and night club. 

The property has capacity to hold in excess of 1,200 people and offers endless possibilities subject to the relevant planning permission along with a a 7 Day Publican’s Licence attached to the property.

The property is conveniently located in Carlow town centre with neighbouring occupiers to include AIB, Dinn Ri Hotel, Supermacs, Dealz, Omniplex Cinema & a host of other retailers. 

Total floor area of the property extends to approximately 2,043 sq.m (22,000 sq. ft.) with an E1 BER rating.

