Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday March 11, 2022
The late Dolores Cleary (née McGrath)
The death has occurred of Dolores Cleary (née McGrath) of London, England and 57 Beechwood Park, Pollerton Big, Carlow.
Passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Daughter of the late Jim and Doreen McGrath, Brownshill Road, Carlow.
Predeceased by her husband Frank and her brother John.
She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Leonie (Longford) and Mary (London), brothers-in-law Bob and Tony, sister-in-law Brenda, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.
May Dolores Rest In Peace
Funeral arrangements to follow shortly on RIP.ie
